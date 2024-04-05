Antacids Market Projected to Reach $10.18 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Antacids Market by Drug Class (Acid Neutralizers, H2 Antagonist, Promotility Agents), Formulation (Liquid, Powder, Tablet), Indication, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $6.85 billion in 2023 to reach $10.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.81% over the forecast period.

" Global Demand for Antacids Rises as Lifestyle Changes Fuel Gastric Ailments "

A significant rise in the demand for antacid medications is observed in response to the increasing global incidence of gastric conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), heartburn, and peptic ulcers. These over-the-counter remedies work by neutralizing stomach acid and are available in a variety of forms, including chewable tablets, liquids, and powders, to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Lifestyle factors, including modern dietary habits, have significantly contributed to the prevalence of acidity and related disorders, emphasizing the importance of antacids in providing relief. Challenges include stringent regulatory requirements for product approval and the availability of alternative treatments. Opportunities include ongoing research focused on improving product effectiveness while minimizing side effects, as well as innovations in drug delivery systems. The Americas lead this trend, with a significant demand for quick-relief, flavored antacids, while in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, the focus remains on prescription-based solutions. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing rapid market expansion due to increasing healthcare expenditure and a growing middle class, especially in countries such as China and India. The global antacid market is evolving, driven by a combination of health trends, consumer preferences, and scientific advancements, serving as a critical solution for those suffering from gastric discomfort.

" Rising GERD Incidences Propel Antacid Market Growth Amid Changing Lifestyles "

The antacid market is experiencing a surge, driven by an increase in cases of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) across the globe. GERD, a chronic ailment where stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causes discomfort and can result in severe health issues if untreated. This condition not only affects daily life but also significantly reduces the quality of life for those afflicted. The rise in GERD cases is closely linked to changes in lifestyle, including dietary choices, obesity, and heightened stress levels, which in turn fuels the demand for antacids. These over-the-counter formulations provide relief by neutralizing stomach acid, mitigating damage to the esophagus, and easing symptoms, including heartburn, chest pain, and regurgitation. Moreover, increased awareness and understanding of GERD symptoms are encouraging more people to seek effective management solutions, expanding the consumer base for antacid products. This trend emphasizes the critical importance of accessible treatments for improving the well-being of individuals with GERD, highlighting the growing need for antacid options in the healthcare market.

" Innovative Relief for Heartburn and Acid Reflux "

Antacids provide immediate relief from the discomfort of heartburn and the mild symptoms associated with acid reflux by neutralizing excess stomach acid. Among these, aluminum hydroxide offers rapid relief, but its benefits are short-lived, and it may lead to constipation, a side effect often mitigated by pairing it with magnesium hydroxide. Calcium carbonate quickly neutralizes acid and supplements dietary calcium. Caution is advised with its overuse due to potential constipation or diarrhea. Magnesium hydroxide is preferred due to its gentle efficacy, doubling as a laxative, and is favored for ongoing acid reflux management. Sodium bicarbonate delivers swift and effective relief, making it a go-to for acute acid discomfort. H2 antagonists work by reducing stomach acid through the blockade of histamine, aiding in treating conditions such as peptic ulcers and GERD. Promotility agents expedite the digestion process, enhancing the efficiency of other treatments for digestive disorders. At the forefront, Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) offer a powerful solution for long-term control of GERD and other acid-related issues by halting the stomach's acid production mechanism. This comprehensive overview highlights a spectrum of options for those seeking alleviation from acid reflux and digestive discomfort, catering to various needs and preferences.

" Pfizer Inc. at the Forefront of Antacids Market with a Strong 11.20% Market Share "

The key players in the Antacids Market include Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

