PR Newswire
05.04.2024 | 17:36
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023

- Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)

- Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

5 April 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
