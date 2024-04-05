Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

5 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 543.195p. The highest price paid per share was 546.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,843,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,652,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

554

546.000

16:20:48

550

546.200

16:20:42

726

546.200

16:20:42

100

546.200

16:20:42

497

546.200

16:20:42

363

546.200

16:19:19

776

546.200

16:19:19

463

546.200

16:19:19

1605

545.800

16:16:16

940

545.800

16:15:11

598

545.800

16:15:11

1637

545.800

16:12:24

931

545.600

16:10:02

627

545.600

16:10:02

1447

545.600

16:09:35

1675

544.600

16:05:32

1693

544.600

16:04:09

1515

544.800

16:01:37

1493

544.800

15:59:24

1083

545.000

15:59:20

388

545.000

15:59:08

248

545.000

15:59:08

309

544.400

15:57:01

684

544.400

15:57:01

528

544.000

15:51:45

1031

544.000

15:51:45

1420

544.000

15:48:55

1509

543.800

15:46:44

1648

544.000

15:43:47

1569

543.800

15:41:57

1621

543.800

15:36:32

307

543.800

15:34:00

600

543.800

15:34:00

386

543.800

15:34:00

318

543.800

15:34:00

1705

543.800

15:34:00

1653

543.800

15:33:10

1593

543.200

15:26:26

328

543.200

15:25:24

1208

543.200

15:25:24

1491

543.000

15:17:31

1624

543.200

15:15:50

1390

542.800

15:10:50

558

542.400

15:08:53

550

542.400

15:08:53

1261

542.800

15:06:44

288

542.800

15:06:44

1657

543.000

15:06:36

1464

542.800

15:01:53

1200

543.000

15:01:40

346

543.000

15:01:40

1559

543.200

14:56:57

1629

543.200

14:56:57

1576

543.200

14:53:52

1598

542.800

14:48:41

1639

543.000

14:48:37

1466

543.000

14:45:05

1508

543.200

14:43:52

1437

542.800

14:40:00

762

542.800

14:38:33

27

542.800

14:38:33

227

542.800

14:38:33

1450

542.800

14:38:33

1382

542.800

14:33:17

352

543.000

14:33:15

1102

543.000

14:33:15

1108

543.000

14:29:53

34

543.000

14:29:53

338

543.000

14:29:49

1407

543.400

14:26:06

1569

543.400

14:26:06

1300

543.000

14:18:51

173

543.000

14:18:51

418

543.400

14:10:17

1190

543.400

14:10:17

257

543.600

14:09:27

1309

543.600

14:09:27

1396

543.000

14:03:32

923

542.800

13:57:56

595

542.800

13:57:56

86

543.000

13:54:09

1617

543.000

13:54:09

898

543.600

13:46:39

789

543.600

13:46:39

1712

542.800

13:40:10

1424

542.400

13:36:07

1674

542.600

13:32:40

182

542.400

13:31:29

1284

542.400

13:31:29

1583

542.600

13:30:07

1562

543.000

13:29:50

58

543.000

13:29:50

1608

543.400

13:21:34

1456

542.400

13:06:48

1492

543.000

13:03:59

1645

543.000

12:55:38

1526

543.200

12:50:51

1566

543.400

12:49:26

556

543.000

12:18:36

129

543.000

12:18:36

989

543.000

12:18:36

1550

542.800

12:01:54

1673

543.200

11:53:28

1459

543.000

11:42:18

461

543.200

11:38:00

984

543.200

11:38:00

1463

542.800

11:21:23

1654

543.200

11:18:18

377

542.800

11:06:40

1314

542.800

11:06:40

1467

543.400

10:55:55

1661

542.800

10:46:02

1517

543.200

10:40:54

334

542.000

10:28:50

1093

542.000

10:28:50

1415

542.400

10:24:17

1525

542.600

10:23:50

301

542.600

10:19:48

1182

542.600

10:19:48

1459

542.800

10:19:47

1474

543.000

10:16:53

1469

543.000

10:16:53

58

542.600

10:06:56

1398

542.600

10:06:56

1475

542.600

10:06:03

834

541.600

09:52:32

667

541.600

09:52:32

1118

542.000

09:42:02

549

542.000

09:42:02

1540

541.000

09:32:12

1423

541.600

09:31:15

127

541.800

09:26:23

1508

541.800

09:26:23

1521

542.000

09:20:15

679

542.600

09:16:49

915

542.600

09:16:49

1384

542.400

09:12:52

77

542.200

09:07:48

1458

542.200

09:07:48

1698

543.400

09:05:56

1556

542.800

08:57:40

1618

541.600

08:47:45

517

542.000

08:44:58

737

542.000

08:44:58

319

542.000

08:44:58

1564

541.600

08:42:44

294

541.600

08:42:44

164

541.800

08:41:01

32

541.800

08:40:09

863

540.800

08:33:06

1563

541.200

08:28:21

1684

540.800

08:25:17

1387

541.200

08:18:46

102

541.600

08:14:34

1300

541.600

08:14:34

1440

542.000

08:12:15

1173

543.800

08:09:30

212

543.800

08:09:30

1490

543.800

08:08:56

1423

544.600

08:08:56

1452

545.200

08:08:54

528

543.200

08:05:36

921

543.200

08:05:36

67

543.200

08:05:36

1548

544.200

08:05:33

1512

544.600

08:05:33

1551

542.800

08:01:19


