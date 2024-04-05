Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05
5 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 543.195p. The highest price paid per share was 546.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 540.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,843,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,652,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
554
546.000
16:20:48
550
546.200
16:20:42
726
546.200
16:20:42
100
546.200
16:20:42
497
546.200
16:20:42
363
546.200
16:19:19
776
546.200
16:19:19
463
546.200
16:19:19
1605
545.800
16:16:16
940
545.800
16:15:11
598
545.800
16:15:11
1637
545.800
16:12:24
931
545.600
16:10:02
627
545.600
16:10:02
1447
545.600
16:09:35
1675
544.600
16:05:32
1693
544.600
16:04:09
1515
544.800
16:01:37
1493
544.800
15:59:24
1083
545.000
15:59:20
388
545.000
15:59:08
248
545.000
15:59:08
309
544.400
15:57:01
684
544.400
15:57:01
528
544.000
15:51:45
1031
544.000
15:51:45
1420
544.000
15:48:55
1509
543.800
15:46:44
1648
544.000
15:43:47
1569
543.800
15:41:57
1621
543.800
15:36:32
307
543.800
15:34:00
600
543.800
15:34:00
386
543.800
15:34:00
318
543.800
15:34:00
1705
543.800
15:34:00
1653
543.800
15:33:10
1593
543.200
15:26:26
328
543.200
15:25:24
1208
543.200
15:25:24
1491
543.000
15:17:31
1624
543.200
15:15:50
1390
542.800
15:10:50
558
542.400
15:08:53
550
542.400
15:08:53
1261
542.800
15:06:44
288
542.800
15:06:44
1657
543.000
15:06:36
1464
542.800
15:01:53
1200
543.000
15:01:40
346
543.000
15:01:40
1559
543.200
14:56:57
1629
543.200
14:56:57
1576
543.200
14:53:52
1598
542.800
14:48:41
1639
543.000
14:48:37
1466
543.000
14:45:05
1508
543.200
14:43:52
1437
542.800
14:40:00
762
542.800
14:38:33
27
542.800
14:38:33
227
542.800
14:38:33
1450
542.800
14:38:33
1382
542.800
14:33:17
352
543.000
14:33:15
1102
543.000
14:33:15
1108
543.000
14:29:53
34
543.000
14:29:53
338
543.000
14:29:49
1407
543.400
14:26:06
1569
543.400
14:26:06
1300
543.000
14:18:51
173
543.000
14:18:51
418
543.400
14:10:17
1190
543.400
14:10:17
257
543.600
14:09:27
1309
543.600
14:09:27
1396
543.000
14:03:32
923
542.800
13:57:56
595
542.800
13:57:56
86
543.000
13:54:09
1617
543.000
13:54:09
898
543.600
13:46:39
789
543.600
13:46:39
1712
542.800
13:40:10
1424
542.400
13:36:07
1674
542.600
13:32:40
182
542.400
13:31:29
1284
542.400
13:31:29
1583
542.600
13:30:07
1562
543.000
13:29:50
58
543.000
13:29:50
1608
543.400
13:21:34
1456
542.400
13:06:48
1492
543.000
13:03:59
1645
543.000
12:55:38
1526
543.200
12:50:51
1566
543.400
12:49:26
556
543.000
12:18:36
129
543.000
12:18:36
989
543.000
12:18:36
1550
542.800
12:01:54
1673
543.200
11:53:28
1459
543.000
11:42:18
461
543.200
11:38:00
984
543.200
11:38:00
1463
542.800
11:21:23
1654
543.200
11:18:18
377
542.800
11:06:40
1314
542.800
11:06:40
1467
543.400
10:55:55
1661
542.800
10:46:02
1517
543.200
10:40:54
334
542.000
10:28:50
1093
542.000
10:28:50
1415
542.400
10:24:17
1525
542.600
10:23:50
301
542.600
10:19:48
1182
542.600
10:19:48
1459
542.800
10:19:47
1474
543.000
10:16:53
1469
543.000
10:16:53
58
542.600
10:06:56
1398
542.600
10:06:56
1475
542.600
10:06:03
834
541.600
09:52:32
667
541.600
09:52:32
1118
542.000
09:42:02
549
542.000
09:42:02
1540
541.000
09:32:12
1423
541.600
09:31:15
127
541.800
09:26:23
1508
541.800
09:26:23
1521
542.000
09:20:15
679
542.600
09:16:49
915
542.600
09:16:49
1384
542.400
09:12:52
77
542.200
09:07:48
1458
542.200
09:07:48
1698
543.400
09:05:56
1556
542.800
08:57:40
1618
541.600
08:47:45
517
542.000
08:44:58
737
542.000
08:44:58
319
542.000
08:44:58
1564
541.600
08:42:44
294
541.600
08:42:44
164
541.800
08:41:01
32
541.800
08:40:09
863
540.800
08:33:06
1563
541.200
08:28:21
1684
540.800
08:25:17
1387
541.200
08:18:46
102
541.600
08:14:34
1300
541.600
08:14:34
1440
542.000
08:12:15
1173
543.800
08:09:30
212
543.800
08:09:30
1490
543.800
08:08:56
1423
544.600
08:08:56
1452
545.200
08:08:54
528
543.200
08:05:36
921
543.200
08:05:36
67
543.200
08:05:36
1548
544.200
08:05:33
1512
544.600
08:05:33
1551
542.800
08:01:19