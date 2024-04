Shiba vs. Doge: Analyst sieht Shiba vorn!

$SHIB:



pros:

-many of the same as DOGE, huge liquidity and can get in w. size

-has some stuff going on FA wise, shibirium or w/e its called

-may have some moments where it flips doge



cons:

-also the same as doge; you're not going to hit a 20xer on it at this point (prob)…