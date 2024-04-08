

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release February figures for home loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, home loans were down 4.6 percent on month and investment lending sank 2.6 percent on month.



Japan will see February numbers for current account; in January, the current account surplus was 438 billion yen.



Malaysia will provide February data for industrial production and unemployment; in January, they were up an annual 4.3 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr) and Thailand (Chakri Memorial Day) are closed on Monday. Indonesia is off until April 16, while Thailand is back on Tuesday.



