HTVRONT to Launch Third Fans Carnival Shopping Spree for Lovers of Abundant Deals

HTVRONT, the top-ranking handicraft brand, is preparing its 3rd Fans Carnival Sale for April 8th-22nd, 2024.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2024 / HTVRONT, the well-known material and machine brand in the handicraft industry, has been preparing for its 3rd Fans Carnival on April 8th-22nd, a prominent sale exclusive to its customers and newcomers, where the new-released machine, HTVRONT Hat Heat Press, and more of its ace products will show up at an unprecedentedly affordable price online and offline. This event aims to give back the support and love from its loyal friends since April 9th, 2018, the date it was established.





"It's our chance to take this opportunity to officially release the newest heat press machine, Hat Heat Press, with an early-bird price from 8th - 22nd April, meant to empower our first users with a great hat crafting experience," said Herman, the CEO of HTVRONT. "What's more, this year, HTVRONT will define itself as a joyful playmate of every customer, unlike the first two Fans Carnivals, while delivering premium product quality and unbeatable user benefits."

As HTVRONT's new member in the heat press family, HTVRONT Hat Heat Press is born to satisfy the ultimate crafting needs of diverse hat styles. After scads of marketing research and consideration out of daily convenience, HTVRONT's product team equips the machine with a multifunctional storage design combining both an easy-to-tiny-up feature and strong support for heat pressing. The attached ironing mat and sturdy lid match various hat and cap blanks, including structured caps, low-profile caps, bucket hats, and more.

Other than the Hat Heat Press, whose related bundles will be released at $81.99, more hot products like HTVRONT Auto Heat Press and Auto Tumbler Heat Press will be packed up with an abundance of heat transfer and sublimation materials on the HTVRONT official website at an incredibly affordable price of $259.99 and $179.99.

Based on the event's theme, Special Bond with HTVRONT, this loving handicraft brand also extends the sale period to three weeks more from March 18th to April 7th, setting a more profound and more prolonged bond among its creative community. During this extended period, users will enjoy every preferred deal for a bunch of machines, materials, and comprehensive bundles with a discount of up to 50% off, both on HTVRONT's official website and connected shopping platforms, and win prizes on its social media.

More excellent giveaways are set on their way to encourage users to dive into creative and energetic activities online and at local events. At this annual big sale, HTVRONT will launch a topic challenge and lucky draw on TIKTOK and Facebook from the 8th to the 21st of April, sending out free craft materials and hat heat presses while holding a local charity event conveying happiness and fun towards kids and families in London, standing for HTVRONT's unremitting social responsibility.

