

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 151.81 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 151.61.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 4-day lows of 164.55 and 191.83 from last week's closing quotes of 164.27 and 191.57, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 167.80 against the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 168.15.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 99.98 and 91.34 from last week's closing quotes of 99.73 and 91.15, respectively.



The yen edged down to 111.71 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 111.55.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 152.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 170.00 against the franc, 101.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



