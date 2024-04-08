DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.606 GBP1.376 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.586 GBP1.350 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.598066 GBP1.370627

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,130,814 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1364 1.590 XDUB 08:15:20 00069462890TRLO0 1948 1.588 XDUB 13:31:00 00069470003TRLO0 6301 1.588 XDUB 14:00:13 00069470745TRLO0 5619 1.588 XDUB 14:00:13 00069470746TRLO0 5790 1.586 XDUB 14:00:14 00069470748TRLO0 965 1.600 XDUB 14:54:00 00069472855TRLO0 4963 1.600 XDUB 14:54:00 00069472856TRLO0 2618 1.604 XDUB 14:57:44 00069473058TRLO0 2288 1.604 XDUB 14:57:44 00069473059TRLO0 1534 1.604 XDUB 14:57:44 00069473060TRLO0 5609 1.604 XDUB 14:58:44 00069473085TRLO0 6000 1.606 XDUB 15:20:10 00069474076TRLO0 432 1.606 XDUB 15:20:10 00069474077TRLO0 2496 1.604 XDUB 15:45:05 00069474913TRLO0 650 1.604 XDUB 15:45:05 00069474914TRLO0 2705 1.604 XDUB 15:45:05 00069474915TRLO0 2500 1.604 XDUB 16:17:25 00069476629TRLO0 2500 1.604 XDUB 16:17:25 00069476630TRLO0 1073 1.604 XDUB 16:17:25 00069476631TRLO0 1500 1.604 XDUB 16:17:25 00069476632TRLO0 1145 1.604 XDUB 16:17:25 00069476633TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1339 136.80 XLON 08:15:07 00069462876TRLO0 159 135.00 XLON 09:58:16 00069465559TRLO0 126 135.00 XLON 09:58:16 00069465560TRLO0 3181 135.60 XLON 09:58:16 00069465561TRLO0 1810 135.60 XLON 09:58:16 00069465562TRLO0 6008 136.20 XLON 14:00:14 00069470747TRLO0 6437 137.40 XLON 14:57:44 00069473057TRLO0 1800 137.60 XLON 15:20:10 00069474075TRLO0 3434 137.60 XLON 15:53:10 00069475139TRLO0 2190 137.60 XLON 15:53:11 00069475141TRLO0 968 137.60 XLON 15:53:11 00069475142TRLO0 100 137.60 XLON 15:55:47 00069475179TRLO0 3200 137.60 XLON 15:55:47 00069475180TRLO0 27 137.60 XLON 15:55:47 00069475181TRLO0 5385 137.60 XLON 16:00:22 00069475374TRLO0 39 137.60 XLON 16:01:25 00069475443TRLO0 78 137.60 XLON 16:01:25 00069475444TRLO0 3719 137.60 XLON 16:01:25 00069475445TRLO0

