Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
8 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.606     GBP1.376 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.586     GBP1.350 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.598066    GBP1.370627

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,130,814 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1364       1.590         XDUB      08:15:20      00069462890TRLO0 
1948       1.588         XDUB      13:31:00      00069470003TRLO0 
6301       1.588         XDUB      14:00:13      00069470745TRLO0 
5619       1.588         XDUB      14:00:13      00069470746TRLO0 
5790       1.586         XDUB      14:00:14      00069470748TRLO0 
965       1.600         XDUB      14:54:00      00069472855TRLO0 
4963       1.600         XDUB      14:54:00      00069472856TRLO0 
2618       1.604         XDUB      14:57:44      00069473058TRLO0 
2288       1.604         XDUB      14:57:44      00069473059TRLO0 
1534       1.604         XDUB      14:57:44      00069473060TRLO0 
5609       1.604         XDUB      14:58:44      00069473085TRLO0 
6000       1.606         XDUB      15:20:10      00069474076TRLO0 
432       1.606         XDUB      15:20:10      00069474077TRLO0 
2496       1.604         XDUB      15:45:05      00069474913TRLO0 
650       1.604         XDUB      15:45:05      00069474914TRLO0 
2705       1.604         XDUB      15:45:05      00069474915TRLO0 
2500       1.604         XDUB      16:17:25      00069476629TRLO0 
2500       1.604         XDUB      16:17:25      00069476630TRLO0 
1073       1.604         XDUB      16:17:25      00069476631TRLO0 
1500       1.604         XDUB      16:17:25      00069476632TRLO0 
1145       1.604         XDUB      16:17:25      00069476633TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1339       136.80        XLON      08:15:07      00069462876TRLO0 
159       135.00        XLON      09:58:16      00069465559TRLO0 
126       135.00        XLON      09:58:16      00069465560TRLO0 
3181       135.60        XLON      09:58:16      00069465561TRLO0 
1810       135.60        XLON      09:58:16      00069465562TRLO0 
6008       136.20        XLON      14:00:14      00069470747TRLO0 
6437       137.40        XLON      14:57:44      00069473057TRLO0 
1800       137.60        XLON      15:20:10      00069474075TRLO0 
3434       137.60        XLON      15:53:10      00069475139TRLO0 
2190       137.60        XLON      15:53:11      00069475141TRLO0 
968       137.60        XLON      15:53:11      00069475142TRLO0 
100       137.60        XLON      15:55:47      00069475179TRLO0 
3200       137.60        XLON      15:55:47      00069475180TRLO0 
27        137.60        XLON      15:55:47      00069475181TRLO0 
5385       137.60        XLON      16:00:22      00069475374TRLO0 
39        137.60        XLON      16:01:25      00069475443TRLO0 
78        137.60        XLON      16:01:25      00069475444TRLO0 
3719       137.60        XLON      16:01:25      00069475445TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  313973 
EQS News ID:  1874681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

