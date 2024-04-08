BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced new data demonstrating the early addition of twice-yearly Leqvio (inclisiran) to maximally tolerated statin therapy, prior to guideline-recommended ezetimibe, in a real-world setting significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or ASCVD, including those with a history of an ASCVD-related event, who could not reach their goal on statin therapy alone.
In the V-INITIATE study, patients receiving Leqvio experienced significant reductions in LDL-C compared to those receiving usual care (60% vs. 7%, respectively), which consisted mostly of statin therapy alone (73%).
The company noted that a significantly greater proportion of the ASCVD patients receiving Leqvio achieved guideline-recommended LDL-C goal vs. the usual care arm while maintaining adherence to statin treatment.
Results from usual care arm reinforced the urgent need for more aggressive LDL-C lowering in ASCVD patients, 92% of whom did not reach their LDL-C goal with statins alone.
According to the company, the Leqvio safety profile was consistent with the Phase III clinical studies and long-term open-label extension trials for up to 6 years of treatment.
