

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened in March to the lowest level in more than a year, and the outlook eased, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 49.8 in March from 51.3 in February. Any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.



Further, this was the lowest score since January 2023, when it was 49.2.



Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.



The outlook index, which signals future activity, decreased to 51.2 in March from 53.0 in February, largely due to a reduced contribution by food and drink-related items.



Separate official data showed that total labor cash earnings grew at a faster pace of 1.8 percent annually in February versus a 1.5 percent increase a month ago.



Data showed that real cash earnings dropped 1.3 percent from last year, following a 1.1 percent decline in the prior month,



