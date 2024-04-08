

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports declined more than expected in February after recovering a month ago, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Exports dropped 2.0 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 6.3 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.5 percent.



At the same time, imports logged an unexpected growth of 3.2 percent after rising 3.3 percent a month ago. Imports were expected to fall 1.0 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to EUR 21.4 billion from EUR 27.6 billion in January and also remained below economists' forecast of EUR 25.5 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports slid 1.2 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent rise. At the same time, the annual fall in imports slowed to 6.7 percent from 7.5 percent.



