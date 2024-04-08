Strategically Enhances Fixed-Income Investment Offerings for Institutional and Professional Investors

Spring Investments SA, a Swiss boutique fixed-income portfolio management company, proudly announces the appointment of Ms. Jackie Ineke as the firm's Chief Investment Officer.

Ms. Ineke brings with her over three decades of unparalleled expertise in European banking credit analysis. Most notably, she served as the head of the European Financial Credit research team at Morgan Stanley from 2000 to 2023, where her outstanding contributions were consistently recognized through prestigious accolades such as being awarded #1 Banking Financial Services EU fixed income research by Institutional Investors polls for over a decade. Prior to her tenure at Morgan Stanley, Ms. Ineke held key research roles at UBS and SBC and began her career in bank supervision at the Bank of England.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jackie to our team," expressed Mr. Guy Avneon, Partner at Spring Investments SA. "Her matchless expertise as the number one EU banking credit analyst, coupled with her profound understanding of regulatory environments and extensive network, will be instrumental in driving alpha for our investors."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Snir Gliksman, CEO of Spring Investments SA, emphasized, "In today's investment environment, there is a growing demand for fixed-income solutions among institutional and professional investors. Jackie's appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clientele."

Expressing her enthusiasm, Ms. Ineke remarked, "I am delighted to take up this unique opportunity at Spring Investments. The team's deep understanding of the banking sector coupled with an already excellent track record in the space means Spring and particularly its AT1 (Additional Tier 1) fund is poised for significant growth. I'm excited to now be part of driving that."

Spring Investments SA specializes in providing tailor-made discretionary portfolio management services to professional investors, with a specific focus on fixed-income strategies, particularly within the EU financial subordinated debt realm. Additionally, the company serves as the investment manager of the Spring Subordinated Debt Fund (Cayman). Spring Investments SA is a licensed portfolio management firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

