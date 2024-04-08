

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit increased in February as imports rose faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 720 million in February from EUR 640 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports increased 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, and imports rose by 6.5 percent.



Shipments to the EU member countries increased 5.0 percent annually in February, and imports from those nations moved up 0.9 percent.



Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU climbed 6.9 percent, and imports from those countries surged by 15.7 percent.



