Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Tradegate
05.04.24
15:06 Uhr
5,890 Euro
+0,040
+0,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8705,90011:38
5,8605,91011:35
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 11:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief Sourcing Officer Juha Saarinen to leave Kamux

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8.4.2024 at 11:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juha Saarinen, Kamux Corporation's Chief Sourcing Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave Kamux in order to pursue a career opportunity outside of Kamux. He will continue in his current position until July 8, 2024. Country organizations will play a stronger role in sourcing and resources for international sourcing will be increased. A recruitment for international sourcing will be started immediately.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Juha warmly for his contribution as the Chief Sourcing Officer and a member of the Group Management Team at Kamux. I wish Juha all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:
Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;
Jukka Havia, CFO;
Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;
Andy Rietschel, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;
Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;
Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;
Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;
Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer;
Juha Saarinen, Chief Sourcing Officer (until July 8, 2024); and
Vesa Uotila, Chief Busines Development Officer

For more information, please contact:
Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200
Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/change-in-kamux-s-group-management-team--chief-sourcing-officer-juha-saarinen-to-leave-kamux,c3957731

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-kamuxs-group-management-team-chief-sourcing-officer-juha-saarinen-to-leave-kamux-302110244.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.