Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief Sourcing Officer Juha Saarinen to leave Kamux

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juha Saarinen, Kamux Corporation's Chief Sourcing Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave Kamux in order to pursue a career opportunity outside of Kamux. He will continue in his current position until July 8, 2024. Country organizations will play a stronger role in sourcing and resources for international sourcing will be increased. A recruitment for international sourcing will be started immediately.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Juha warmly for his contribution as the Chief Sourcing Officer and a member of the Group Management Team at Kamux. I wish Juha all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO;

Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;

Andy Rietschel, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer;

Juha Saarinen, Chief Sourcing Officer (until July 8, 2024); and

Vesa Uotila, Chief Busines Development Officer

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com.

