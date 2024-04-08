URL: https://scentmatic.co.jp/

SCENTMATIC Inc (CEO: Toshiharu Kurisu, Head office: Tokyo, Japan), which proposes new customer experiences through the digitization of fragrance, announced that their AI service that verbalizes fragrance KAORIUM has been selected as "Retracing innovation and ideas that defined the lifestyle trends of 2023" by STIRworld.com, a leading global digital magazine in the fields of design, architecture, and arts.

* KAORIUM is a registered trademark of SCENTMATIC Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328876250/en/

What's KAORIUM? Read scents, smell words; A journey of fragrance discovery that ignites the olfactory imagination. Finding a perfume is a challenge. Fragrances are hard to grasp, and expressing our preferences can be tough. KAORIUM by SCENTMATIC is an entirely novel approach to fragrance exploration that decodes the enigmatic world of scents and helps people discover new fragrances intuitively through language. Harnessing state-of-the-art technology, our mission is to deliver olfactory moments of delight. When a scent is placed on the coaster, the impression of the scent is visualized in words. By expressing sensory perceptions through language, scents that were once difficult to discern become more clearly perceivable. (Graphic: Business Wire)

STIRworld.com Article page (Published 17 December 2023)

"Retracing innovation and ideas that defined the lifestyle trends of 2023"

https://www.stirworld.com/see-features-retracing-innovation-and-ideas-that-defined-the-lifestyle-trends-of-2023

The article introduces KAORIUM as one of the lifestyle trends that will have a major impact on the global design structure in 2023. The article describes KAORIUM's process of scent, language, and artificial intelligence uniting to refine the user's scent preferences as "an immersive experience". KAORIUM was highly evaluated as a lifestyle trend for 2023, defining a new retail experience that cannot be found in traditional perfume selling counters.

About KAORIUM

https://www.youtube.com/embed/0fpDr3zgjeM?feature=oembed

The article was also featured on the Instagram account of STIRworld.com.

STIRworld.com Instagram reel video (Posted on 20 December 2023)

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1CqKsNywAD/?igsh=cXJxczUzanhxa2to

KAORIUM was in the spotlight when we exhibited this AI system that mutually converts scents and words at the London Design Festival 2023, one of the world's leading design events, held in London, UK, for eight days from 16 to 24 September 2023.

STIRworld.com Article page (Published on 19 September 2023)

https://www.stirworld.com/see-lifestyle-scentmatics-kaorium-at-ldf-2023-explores-language-and-emotion-in-fragrance-selection

In the interview with STIR, Kurisu, Managing Director of SCENTMATIC, introduced the innovations brought by KAORIUM to the Japanese retail industry, as well as its future potential and social impact.

GET IN TOUCH

https://scentmatic.co.jp/contact-en

[SCENTMATIC, Inc.]

SCENTMATIC was established in 2019 as a co-creation fragrance business design group that can add "emotional experience value" to everything using an AI system that verbalizes fragrance. Focusing on the most unknown area of the five senses "smell", we have developed KAORIUM, an AI tool that verbalizes fragrance. KAORIUM is expected to help businesses to utilize fragrance in a variety of ways. SCENTMATIC is working on the 'digitalization of the sense of smell'. It will revolutionize business in all industries by evolving people's senses through the 'experience of smell' using fragrance and words.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328876250/en/

Contacts:

Representative:

CEO, Toshiharu Kurisu

Location:

3F, 4-22-7 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan

GET IN TOUCH:

https://scentmatic.co.jp/contact-en