

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Monday after logging a second straight weekly gain to hit a six-month high last week.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.7 percent to $90.57 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $86.40.



Investors kept a close eye on the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Israel's military said that it was reducing its numbers of soldiers from southern Gaza amid talks for a potential ceasefire.



However, a Hamas official reportedly said that no progress was made at the new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo, also attended by delegations from Israel.



Elsewhere, Iran continued to prepare a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria, while Hezbollah warned that it's ready for war.



The UN atomic watchdog head has warned of a 'major nuclear accident' and urged for restraint to avoid a disaster after a new drone attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday.



China concerns remained on investors' radar after property developer Shimao Group Holdings said that China Construction Bank (Asia) had filed a liquidation petition against it in Hong Kong.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken