

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Monday while the dollar paused ahead of a busy week for economic data releases and Fed speeches.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,336.63 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,355.60.



U.S. inflation data will move back into the spotlight this week, with reports on consumer and producer price inflation for March due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



A report on U.S consumer sentiment for April, speeches by Fed officials and the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's March monetary policy meeting may offer additional clues on the interest rate path ahead.



The governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) meets this week amid clear indications that inflationary pressures are easing.



The central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged while laying the ground for a first interest-rate cut in June.



Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said after last month's meeting that four cuts are possible this year.



ECB president Christine Lagarde insisted that governing council members were not 'sufficiently confident' yet on inflation to consider loosening the reins.



Investors also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments after Israel said it would pull some troops out from Gaza.



A Hamas official reportedly said earlier today that no progress was made at the new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo, also attended by delegations from Israel.



Iran continued to prepare a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria, while Hezbollah warned that it's ready for war.



