

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Millions of people in North America are set to witness a rare total solar eclipse Monday, traveling through Mexico, across the United States from Texas to Maine, and out across Canada's Atlantic coast.



A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.



The Pacific coast of Mexico will see the eclipse first. Totality there starts just after 11 a.m. Pacific time. The path of totality then loops up to the northeast, across 13 U.S. states from Texas to Maine. Then it continues into Canada, exiting the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland just after 5 p.m. local time.



At most, totality will last for a shade under four-and-a-half minutes.



NASA has warned that except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.



Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.



It has been advised that when watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with eyes, which happens before and after totality, one must look through safe solar viewing glasses, or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. An indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector, also can be used.



Those who are not in the path of totality can watch the eclipse on NASA's live broadcast, which starts at 1 p.m. EDT.



Americans will have to wait for another two decades to witness the next total solar eclipse. That can be seen from the contiguous United States on August 23, 2044.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken