Montag, 08.04.2024
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 12:42
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 05-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

452.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue

455.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 05-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

348.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue

350.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 05-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

309.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue

309.01p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 05-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

195.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue

195.59p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 05-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue

113.29p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 05-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

159.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue

160.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


© 2024 PR Newswire
