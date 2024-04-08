BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 April 2024 were:

643.77p Capital only

647.87p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 67,534 Ordinary shares on 5th April 2024, the Company has 93,022,349 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,187,515 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.