Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

08 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 05 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.692million Including current year income and expenses £49.794million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.31p Including current year income and expenses 260.84p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.61p Including current year income and expenses 260.09p

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000