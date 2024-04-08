Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.04.2024
NewSat North America LLC: NewSat North America Awarded Two U.S Army Contracts for Communications in Colombia

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / NewSat a leading Command, Control, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) provider, announced today they have been awarded two Prime Contracts by the U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) on behalf of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD).

Under these two combined multi-million-dollar Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Contracts, NewSat will provide High-Capacity Line of Sight Microwave communication system upgrades for the Colombian Joint Command of Military Forces (COLMIL) to enhance our allies capabilities.

"NewSat has supported Colombia FMS efforts since our inception", said Justin Filler, CEO of NewSat. "These new awards provide further evidence of the confidence that the U.S Government has in our ability to provide industry leading communication technology and support to our Allies mission critical systems in austere environments".

About NewSat:

NewSat North America, LLC is a privately held, end-to-end communications company. Based in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, NewSat North America provides Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and services primarily to United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal customers.

CONTACT:

support@NewSatNA.com

SOURCE: NewSat North America, LLC



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
