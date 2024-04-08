ENGWE Marks a Decade of Innovation and Adventure with Special Anniversary Promotions

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As ENGWE proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, the electric biking brand reflects on a decade of pioneering innovation and unforgettable adventures. Since its inception, ENGWE has been dedicated to helping people find and achieve a new way for short trips, embodying its brand slogan, "Explore a new way." In conjunction with this momentous occasion, ENGWE invites customers to join the celebration with exclusive promotions:

Early-Bird Offer: Throughout April, ENGWE introduces its latest products, the ENGWE P20 ebike and ENGWE Engine Pro 2.0, available in Europe and the US. Customers can enjoy up to $100 off on these new releases.

Limited Edition 10th Anniversary Gift Box: Spend $650 or more and receive a coveted limited edition 10th anniversary branded gift box valued at $199.

Massive Sales Rivaling Black Friday Frenzy: Brace yourselves for irresistible discounts of up to $300 during the ENGWE 10th-anniversary celebration!

Weekly Prizes in April: Don't miss out on your chance to win exciting prizes every Sunday in April! ENGWE is giving away 200 fabulous prizes, including an 6 pcs ENGW electric bike, exclusive discounts up to $500, batteries, and combination locks.

In its decade of development, ENGWE has assembled a design and research team boasting over 100 patents, along with an annual investment of up to 3,000,000 US dollars in research and development, keeping ENGWE at the forefront of electric biking technology. With products spanning over 40 countries and regions worldwide, ENGWE has delivered enjoyable riding experiences to over 2,000,000 riders.

In addition to its global reach, ENGWE prioritizes user experience and satisfaction. With 8 overseas warehouses and over 300 specialized after-sales service centers in Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom, ENGWE ensures seamless support for its customers. Moreover, ENGWE boasts over 300 offline cooperative retail stores and flagship locations in key regions like Poland, Ireland, and Italy, enabling customers to experience its innovative products firsthand.

Looking ahead, ENGWE is committed to bringing high-quality electric bicycles and exceptional service to even more users worldwide. The brand aims to provide reliable solutions and services for everyone's short-distance travel needs while also contributing to environmental protection. ENGWE believes in the power of eco-friendly transportation solutions to create a sustainable future for all.

For more information and to take advantage of these special promotions, visit ENGWE's website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380700/ENGWE_10th_anniversary_celebration.jpg

