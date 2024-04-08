Addition deepens expertise in firm's Public Sector Industry

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, is pleased to welcome Monesia "Mone" Taylor Brown as vice president of Government Relations. Based in Tallahassee, Fla., Brown will lead the firm's Government Relations strategy while driving growth for its Public Sector industry.

Brown's experience spans emergency disaster response and recovery, corporate community investment and managing corporate initiatives in Florida in partnership with state and local governments. Most recently, she served as director of Public Affairs and Government Relations for Walmart Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mone to the team," said Wayne Messina, managing director and Public Sector Lead for North Highland. "With more than 20 years of experience in state and local government public affairs strategy, Mone is known for her extensive leadership and experience, and we know her addition will only ensure our ability to better serve our clients."

Prior to her experience with Walmart, Brown served as an attorney and consultant, focusing on legislative and executive branch matters such as economic development, state procurement, education and more. She also held leadership roles in several capacities for the State of Florida.

In addition to her experience, Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois State University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School and is a member of the Florida Bar. She also serves on the board of directors for the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Florida State Board of Education, Boys Town North Florida, Leadership Florida and the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce.

