

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel-Hamas negotiations on a deal for ceasefire and hostage release, mediated by Egypt in Cairo, have made significant progress, according to Egyptian state media Al Qahera News.



'The round of negotiations in Cairo is witnessing great progress in bringing points of view closer together,' Al Qahera News reported, quoting a senior Egyptian official.



The talks, involving U.S., Israeli, Qatari and Hamas delegations, would reportedly resume within two days to finalize terms of the deal.



The positive development comes on the day the Israel-Hamas war completed six months.



In retaliation for the October 7 terrorist attack that killed 1,139 Israelis and foreign nationals, Israeli forces launched military operations targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



More than 33,000 Palestinians, including more than 14,000 children and 9,000 women, have been killed. Several thousand more are missing and presumed trapped under rubble. Nearly all of the Palestinian enclave's 2.3 million people have been internally displaced. Israel's tightened blockade and attacks on infrastructure have led to a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, including a collapse of the healthcare system and and famine.



According to UNRWA, more than 60 percent of all homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed in aerial shelling by Israeli forces.



