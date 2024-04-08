American Society of Administrative Professionals State of the Profession Report Outlines Growing Value of Role, Improvements to Compensation and Benefits

Study highlights rise of salaried workers, pay increases and professional training opportunities

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / The American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP)'s fifth annual State of the Profession Report reveals a growing emphasis on the value of administrative professionals in the workplace, demonstrated by significant improvements to compensation and benefits that are increasingly comparable to that of middle or project managers.

The largest-ever benchmarking survey of administrative professionals - including executive assistants, administrative assistants, and many more job titles - found year-over-year growth in roles with salaries, pay increases, and professional development opportunities.

The full report will be released during the organization's EA Ignite Precision Training Conference in Nashville, Tenn. on April 24 - in recognition of Administrative Professionals Day.

The organization compiled this year's report by collecting self-reported compensation and benefit data from 3,916 participants, while also tracking responses to attitudinal questions that gauged how administrative professionals feel about their role and the professional development opportunities within their organization.

Key findings around compensation and benefits include:

Salaried workers are on the rise: The number of administrative professionals that are salaried versus paid by the hour has risen to 51% salaried, a 7% increase from 2020. This indicates that the profession is beginning to mirror the compensation structures of the management positions that these roles typically support.

Professional development demonstrates value: Administrative professionals are more likely to feel valued by their organization if their professional development is supported. The study found that individuals who are content in their roles are more likely to report having an allowance for professional development and opportunities to attend internal and external training sessions.

Compensation varies by industry: According to the report, administrative professionals who work in retail and e-commerce are more likely to report an hourly pay structure (62%), while the majority of professionals in industries including automotive and transportation, real estate and construction, education and academia, and manufacturing and industrial reported salaried compensation and benefits.

Pay increases exceed inflation rates: The study identified a 5.9% increase in annual compensation from 2023 to 2024.This indicates that administrative professionals are receiving pay increases over and above the rate of US inflation (3.4% in 2023).

About the ASAP State of the Profession Report

Each year since 2020, ASAP has produced the largest benchmarking survey ever of administrative professionals. This research aims to illustrate the current state of the administrative profession, act as a resource among members for self-advocacy, and help organizations to understand this diverse talent pool.

About ASAP

At 90,000+ members and growing, the American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) is the leading global association for the administrative profession. The Portland, Maine-based organization was founded in 2005 as a resource and community for members seeking to navigate the ever-evolving business climate and develop the skills they need to advance their careers. ASAP provides the latest role-specific training and its own online certification program, Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence (PACE). ASAP also produces the annual Administrative Professionals Conference (APC) and EA Ignite training events. For more information, visit www.asaporg.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici / Lindsay Ksanznak

Mower

212-980-9194 / 585-402-1916

jscalici@mower.com / lksanznak@mower.com

SOURCE: American Society of Administrative Professionals

View the original press release on accesswire.com