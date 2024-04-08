Black Book Market Research: Andor Health Earns Highest Client Experience Ranking in Black Book Hospital Survey for Virtual Care Collaboration Solutions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Black Book Research unveils leading innovators in virtual health solutions utilizing AI and ML, based on top customer ratings. A comprehensive six-month user survey covered 20 technology competitors providing enhanced collaboration and communication workflow tools.

The 2024 virtual care solutions survey on user satisfaction involved over 1,200 participants, including health system executives, physicians, clinicians, IT specialists, as well as administrative, IT, and finance leaders from 805 hospitals, affiliated practices, groups, clinics, and ambulatory facilities.

Black Book evaluates genuine client experience by assessing multiple key performance indicators, analyzing outcomes in OpenAI & GPT, Remote Monitoring & Visits, Patient Rounding, and Provider Team Collaboration.

Andor Health attained the highest user ratings in 14 out of 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), demonstrating exceptional performance in strategic alignment of client objectives, innovation, optimization, training, scalability, client relationships, trust, accountability, transparency, ethics, customization, marginal value adds, data security, patient privacy, customer service, and technology/process improvement.

"Andor Health is committed to pioneering AI to alleviate the strain on health systems. This recognition confirms the impact of ThinkAndor®, our AI-first platform, in transforming care delivery," said Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "Our pursuit of scalable and effective AI-first technology highlights our dedication to advancing care delivery through the use of ambient AI for collaboration, documentation, & observation. We are proud of the results our customers are experiencing by leveraging ThinkAndor® at scale, including saving three hours per nursing shift per ward and improving ED throughput."

Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research, stated, "Andor Health stands out as the top-rated virtual health collaboration solution among providers and networks, earning recognition for a second consecutive year and is in the top 1% of performing healthcare IT market newcomers out of over 800 emerging products in Black Book's rating by venture capital, equity, and investment banking firms."

According to the survey, 80% of healthcare systems' IT leaders expressed their organizations' active pursuit of implementing AI and ML solutions to enhance virtual health collaboration by Q4 2025, up from 71% in last year's polling.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book collects over one million viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 17 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, medical equipment, services, and outsourcing industries.

Black Book founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey, including Andor Health, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results. Vendors pay no fees to be included or participate in Black Book's agnostic surveying to provide buyers of healthcare technology and services with truly objective feedback from users.

