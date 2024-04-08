Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital Announces New Investment Opportunity: A 252-Unit Luxury Property in Austin

Presenting our 27th Investment Offering, boasting 22% AAR

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Viking Capital proudly announces its latest acquisition, the esteemed Villas at Sundance, marking our 27th investment opportunity. Strategically nestled between the bustling metropolises of Austin and San Antonio, now forming a thriving Metroplex with a combined population of 5 million, this luxurious 252-unit property offers unparalleled convenience and prestige.

Villas at Sundance

252 Unit, Multifamily Investment Opportunity

Located in the rapidly expanding city of New Braunfels, ranked as the nation's third-fastest-growing city among municipalities with 50,000 residents or more, Villas at Sundance presents an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking prime real estate. With its ideal positioning, residents can relish the charm of New Braunfels while still enjoying easy access to the cultural and economic offerings of nearby urban centers.

Built in 2012, this beautiful Class-A property presents investors with an ideal opportunity to add an incredible cash-flowing asset acquired at an attractive basis to their portfolio. Villas at Sundance boast organic rent-growth prospects, currently standing at $55 per unit below market comparibles. Additionally, through minor lighting upgrades, each newly leased unit can immediately garner an extra $32 per unit upon signing. As a Class-A property, this investment carries reduced risk yet due to the low basis, has the potential for substantial returns within five years.

