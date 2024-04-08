On The Avenue Marketing Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Delivering impactful, metric-driven experiential programs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / On The Avenue Marketing ("OTA"), a boutique experiential sales and marketing agency, is proud to announce the celebration of its 20-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2004, the company is estimated to have managed more than 30,000 activations, both nationally and internationally, and acquired more than 1 million new customers for its clients from a range of industries including publishing, retail, gaming, as well as food and beverage.





20th. Anniversary Logo





OTA provides a turnkey event management solution that enables programs to scale quickly. The agency's onsite event representatives do more than just promote brands-they have a knack for selling. The combination of select hiring practices, thorough sales training, and a unique commission-based compensation model yields hardcore, metric-driven results time and time again.

Patty Sins, Founder and CEO acknowledges, "I am a marketer by trade so I recognize the importance of delivering engaging on-brand experiences. Where we differ from others is in our ability to execute transactions. We know that our clients analyze data to determine the viability of our programs, so we focus on delivering strong, quality results. If the numbers work, the programs will be long-lasting."

OTA considers the most successful client partners those that share their core values: Mutual respect, teamwork, communication, and reliability. Sins says, "We know that we are working with the right company when we are considered an extension of their marketing department; our philosophy is that we are all in this together. And while we understand that activations may not always unfold as planned, we are committed to responding quickly with creative solutions."

The agency looks forward to the next 20 years and thanks its many clients, venue partners, and event producers for their long-standing commitment, support, and partnership.

Contact Information

Patty Sins

Founder/CEO

patty@ontheavenuemarketing.com

6179135795

SOURCE: On The Avenue Marketing

View the original press release on newswire.com.