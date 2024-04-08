Onramp Hires Former BitGo Director Mitch Kochman as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales Efforts

Onramp plans to ramp up its sales efforts to leverage the growing interest in bitcoin ownership and enhance our suite of investment solutions.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Onramp, a bitcoin asset-management platform, proudly announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Mitch Kochman, formerly Director of Platform Sales at BitGo, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"Bringing Mitch on board is a game-changer for Onramp. His proven track record in driving significant revenue growth and understanding of the ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify bitcoin ownership for our clients," said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp.

With over thirteen years of experience in the technology industry, Kochman joins Onramp from his most recent position as Director of Platform Sales at BitGo, where he helped companies navigate the FTX and Prime Trust fallout, while building the rails necessary to onboard the forthcoming wave of bitcoin adoption.

"Onramp's multi-institution custody solution is a breakthrough for the industry, reducing centralization risk as we build more resilient infrastructure that was not previously possible in traditional finance. I am thrilled to join Onramp and do my part to put the best solution for safeguarding bitcoin in as many hands as we can," said Mitch Kochman, Chief Revenue Officer, Onramp.

As we approach the 2024 bitcoin halving, when the new supply issuance moves from 6.25 bitcoin to 3.125 for newly mined blocks, interest in bitcoin as an asset class continues to grow. Since the US launch of bitcoin ETFs, these products have acquired over 200,000 bitcoin (over 1% of the current circulating supply).

While the success of these products demonstrates there was massive pent-up demand from customers looking for an easy way to allocate to bitcoin, we believe that our bitcoin investment solutions built on top of multi-institution custody, where clients can own bitcoin directly, offer a superior method of exposure for clients. With the ETF products, taking physical custody of the bitcoin or verifying it on the bitcoin blockchain is impossible. With Onramp, clients can hold real bitcoin without the single counterparty risk of an exchange or an ETF investment vehicle.

Under Mitch's leadership, Onramp plans to ramp up its sales efforts to leverage the growing interest in direct bitcoin ownership and enhance our suite of investment solutions. Our goal is to demystify the process of investing in bitcoin and make it accessible to a wider audience, from individuals to large institutions. Mitch's extensive experience and innovative approach to sales and client engagement will be instrumental in achieving this vision.

