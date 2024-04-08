Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - LANGTON is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition that marks the dawn of a new era. Donnalee Langton officially passes the baton to Daniel Pillai, who assumes the roles of President and CEO. Daniel will continue LANGTON's pursuit of creativity, vision and a commitment to excellence. Under Daniel's guidance, LANGTON is charting a new course and is poised to leverage its rich history while embracing innovation to cater to the evolving needs of a diverse clientele. Donnalee Langton will assume the title of Founder and remain involved in a consultant capacity.

Daniel Pillai, the new CEO and President at LANGTON

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9661/202314_langtonpr40810.jpg

The agency has a long and prestigious track record since it was founded by Langton in 1996 and has represented big brands such as Elizabeth Arden, Juicy Couture, Schwarzkopf, OPI, GHD and Tweezerman. The first to launch Moroccanoil into the beauty space, LANGTON has been recognized as a leader in the industry since its beginnings. Donnalee Langton, founder and the visionary behind LANGTON has built an enduring legacy as a trailblazing female entrepreneur in the Canadian PR space, rated among the top professionals by Cosmetics Magazine for three consecutive years. Her earned acclaim and strategic brilliance has solidified LANGTON's position as a premier player in the Canadian PR scene.

"The journey of nurturing LANGTON from a start-up to a respected, established, successful business has been an incredibly satisfying and rewarding experience. As I pass the torch to Daniel, a trailblazer in his own right, I am confident that the agency will continue to thrive. I am excited to see him lead LANGTON into the next chapter of success, creating new milestones and fostering enduring client relationships," says Donnalee Langton.

Before his journey at LANGTON started, Daniel's serendipitous TV career began in 2012 when he was asked to join CityTV and OMNI Television's Bollywood Blvd solidifying his standing as a prominent voice in the entertainment industry. During this time, he launched a digital show called Date With Daniel that profiled top business leaders and celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Lisa Ray, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Moore and Janette Ewen; followed up by multiple successful brand content collaborations on social media. His career trajectory from entertainment journalist to social media content creator and agency CEO positions him to navigate the intersection of traditional PR and modern communication trends. Daniel's career with LANGTON started in 2017 as Digital Media Manager and quickly ascended to VP in 2019. Since joining the team, Daniel has brought his expertise and extensive industry connections to enrich the agency's social & digital marketing capabilities, diversifying the clientele to include industries such as healthcare, hospitality, immigration, education, fashion, entertainment and beauty & tech start ups. The current client roster includes OPI, Live Tinted, SheaMoisture, Marc Anthony, Stila, St. Tropez and Blume to name a few. As a member of the BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities, Daniel is dedicated to nurturing an empowered environment for the LANGTON team and its clients, one that is diverse and inclusive.

"As I step into this role, I'm filled with excitement and a deep sense of responsibility. Donnalee's legacy is one of excellence and I'm honored to continue that tradition" says Pillai. "My goal is to not just maintain, but to elevate our standing as a premier communications agency. I'm committed to injecting innovation into our strategy, exploring uncharted territories, and expanding our clientele into new industries. The journey ahead is not just promising, it's a thrilling adventure waiting to unfold."

To commemorate this leadership transition, LANGTON is embracing change with a total rebrand and unveiling a striking new logo and transitioning from Langton PR to simply LANGTON. The transformation reflects the agency's commitment to modernity and innovation, symbolizing the fresh direction under Daniel's leadership.

About LANGTON:

LANGTON is a Toronto-based public relations firm that has been at the forefront of the PR industry since 1996. With a legacy of excellence, the company has evolved from its roots in professional hair salons to become a leader in the beauty space, serving an impressive roster of clients. LANGTON is dedicated to delivering strategic and impactful PR solutions that elevate brands and foster lasting connections with target audiences.

