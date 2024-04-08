Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Carnival PLC - Result of AGM
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
08.04.24
16:28 Uhr
12,975 Euro
+0,410
+3,26 %
08.04.2024 | 15:18
Carnival PLC - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Results of Annual General Meetings

MIAMI (April 8, 2024) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings last week in Miami, Florida, and has announced that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual general meetings.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual general meetings will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


