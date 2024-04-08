First North Denmark: FOM Technologies A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 April 2024. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061278199 ------------------------------------------------- Name: FOM Technologies ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,354,696 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 40,000 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,394,696 shares ------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197586 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: FOM ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S