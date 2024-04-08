WyoTech Reports Soaring Enrollments and Job Placements Due to Amenities and Desirable Wyoming Location

The leading innovative automotive, diesel, collision, and welding trade school says location and amenities offer an optimal synergy for school culture and student life.?

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Located at the edge of the Rocky Mountains, Laramie, Wyoming, is a launching pad for people seeking the beauty and thrills of America's Mountain West. Laramie, as the home of WyoTech, a leading trades school, also launches people into rewarding careers. The leading automotive, diesel, collision, and welding trade school leverages its setting for a uniquely vibrant student life experience, on top of its exceptional training.





WyoTech has seen soaring enrollments and job placements, thanks to the strength of the school's programs, the demand for skilled industry technicians, and everything Laramie and Wyoming have to offer to students attending the renowned trade school.?

Known for its striking landscapes and diverse activities, Wyoming is ideal for students craving a balance of academics, active lifestyles, and cultural enrichment. The state offers a plethora of indoor and outdoor activities, including museums, shopping, hiking, fishing, camping, off-roading, skiing, and snowboarding.

As tourism attractions in Wyoming, such as Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks have surged - a combined 8 million-plus visitors each year - so has WyoTech's enrollment.??WyoTech's enrollment has soared over the past five years, with 487 graduates reported in the institution's 2018 Annual Report to 804 graduates reported in the 2023 Annual Report, as reported to its accrediting agency, ACCSC. The school's graduation rate outdistances the average from other institutions, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. The national average graduation rate is 62.3%, compared to WyoTech's 85% reported to ACCSC in its 2023 Annual Report.

An important note to go along with these statistics is that over 90% of students who attended WyoTech over the last year came from outside of the state. Students come from nearly all 50 states to attend the trade school, creating a community that has a diverse background, yet is still closely knit.

"Wyoming is a fantastic place for a trade school because it offers support unlike any other state. Our state has a small population, and the small towns within it have a strong sense of community. Wyoming is still a place where, if something is bothering you or you are missing class, your colleagues will make an effort to check in on you and make sure you're doing alright," says Eli Miller, a Student Life Coordinator at WyoTech.

WyoTech supports its standout performance and its institutional values by investing in new facilities and programs aligned with market needs and by developing educational partnerships with industry experts. It also invests in helping students take advantage of all the experiences that Wyoming has to offer.??

For students unsure where to study, WyoTech's Student Life Department dedicates itself to ensuring students feel at home and find a community at the school by providing support and facilitating a well-rounded student experience beyond academics. This includes organizing museum visits, planning skiing trips, hosting game and movie nights, and many other activities to engage with fellow students who have similar interests. The department offers comprehensive support that enables students to partake in many activities within a robust community life and enjoy the Rocky Mountain region.??

"If you come to WyoTech, you are going to spend only nine months getting your program done, and that nine months will be spent in one of the most beautiful states in the country! With thousands of acres of national forest around Laramie, you could join the Overland Club and explore some of our mountains' most remote off-road trails to historic silver and gold mines; or join in with the Mountain Biking club and test your skills at our local State Park's 45 miles of trails. If the scenery isn't for you, check out Wyoming culture in different areas. Rodeos, farmer's markets, museums, ice skating, and countless other opportunities are available to you in your time outside of school," Miller continues.

Wyoming and WyoTech offer an excellent blend of high-quality education and an active lifestyle, a synergy setting the stage for a vibrant trade school culture enriching the student life experience. Laramie, Wyoming, has turned out to be the ideal location for WyoTech and its students, the perfect place for a trade school with all the opportunities the area has to offer.??

About WyoTech??

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive, collision and refinishing, and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience and has recently established a top-tier, six-month welding, and fabrication program.??

