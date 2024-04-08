Whitehorse Liquidity Partners today announced it is rebranding as Dawson Partners (together with its advisory affiliates, "Dawson" or the "Firm"), marking the next chapter in the Firm's evolution as a leading global alternative asset manager focused on providing innovative structured solutions to the private markets.

"Last year, we embarked on a journey of going global with the opening of a London office. As we started on this journey, we understood the need to create a differentiated brand that we could own around the world," said Yann Robard, Managing Partner of Dawson. "We chose Dawson as our new name as the idea of this Firm was formed in the Yukon Territory, and Dawson is one of the most historic cities. It is a name that is true to our roots, while positioning us for the next chapter of growth and innovation as we continue on our journey to scale successfully."

He added, "While our name is changing, what we do and how we do it, is not. The Firm's ownership, leadership, strategy and offerings remain the same. We are still the same Firm with the same focus. The only thing changing is our name and our logo."

"We always say that big is beautiful, growth is good and scale matters. Scale has enabled us, not disrupted us. We believe we have become better, faster and stronger because of our focus on measured growth and scaling successfully. Today we are certainly more resourced, more informed and more sophisticated than ever before," said Robard. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received on our journey this far and yet we are even more excited for what is to come."

Since inception, Dawson has raised over US$15 billion, deployed over US$20 billion and completed more than 225 transactions. Dawson has continued to grow its team thoughtfully to more than 175 professionals.

