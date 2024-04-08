Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
[08.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,064,452.00
|USD
|74,000.00
|74,854,039.97
|6.7653
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,413,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,686,760.77
|5.7681
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,183,477.26
|9.091
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,247,574.50
|7.8136