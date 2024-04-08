Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2024 | 15:46
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anaqua Enhances AcclaimIP Patent Search with AI-Powered Capabilities

BOSTON, April 08, 2024, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property, setting a new standard in patent search capabilities. With a focus on empowering patent searchers with unparalleled control and assistance, AcclaimIP Patent Search offers access to a vast global patent database comprising over 100 million patents worldwide.

Designed to cater to the diverse needs of IP professionals, AcclaimIP Patent Search boasts a user-friendly interface that enhances the search experience, facilitating efficient exploration of results and swift discovery of relevant information. Whether users prefer to create their own queries or leverage powerful interfaces for assistance, AcclaimIP ensures a seamless and comprehensive search process.

One of the most significant features of AcclaimIP Patent Search is its cutting-edge AI Patent Summaries tool. Harnessing the power of generative AI, this innovative tool delivers consistent and optimized summaries of patents, enabling patent searchers to better understand search results and interpret patent implications. By leveraging large language models guided by tailored prompts, AcclaimIP's AI Patent Summaries tool promises substantial time savings and mitigates the risk of overlooking critical intelligence.

"AcclaimIP is a powerful patent search platform that represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the intellectual property industry," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "By internally developing AI-powered tools that leverage market-leading solutions, we strengthen our position as the leader in IP management solutions, providing fully integrated solutions that empower IP professionals to succeed."

For more information about Anaqua's AcclaimIP Patent Search, please visit anaqua.com.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.