On May 11th, the city of Alcudia will host the half 70.3 Ironman 2024. The areas close to the courses established for the competition will be altered. Majorcan experts and the race organizers recommend getting information on where it is best to sleep in order to avoid traffic jams that could affect the proper development of the race.

Bike and running courses

On May 11, traffic in the northern part of Mallorca will be modified by the course maps for the half Ironman 2024. From around 7 a.m. to 15 p.m., the streets in the center of Alcudia and the rest of the cities involved in the event will be closed. The starting line will be drawn near the Ma-12 or carretera d'Artà, so it will be limited to traffic until the last triathlete is expected to pass.

The course will continue through the area of Pollença, Lluc and Caimari. Then bikers will ride from Caimari to Muro and Son Vivot. Afterwards, competitors will pass by the urban area of Muro and Son Amera before riding through Ma-3433 till the carretera d'Artà.

Best accommodation, where to stay at Alcudia?

The experts at Ideal Property Mallorca, a vacation rental management company that works exclusively on the island, know perfectly the needs of both tourists and locals. Therefore, they advise taking roadblocks into account and planning your movements in advance to avoid traffic jams and experience delays.

The changes in traffic will not only affect the inhabitants of Alcudia. By modifying road traffic, the blocks are likely to cause delays that could negatively influence the athletes' experience. Resting well is fundamental for this kind of competition. That's why it is advisable to look for places to stay in Alcudia close to the historic center or located near the port.

By booking accommodations nearby, athletes will arrive faster to the starting line and the routes will remain clear. As a result, organizers and competitors will have a more pleasant experience.

