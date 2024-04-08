

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public demand for electric vehicles has decreased in the United States, according to a Gallup poll.



Only less than half of U.S. adults, or 44 percent, now say they are either seriously considering or might consider buying an EV in the future. This is down 11 percent from 55 percent who voted for the new generation source of energy in 2023.



Upper-income Americans are the subgroup most likely to own an EV, with 14 percent preferring so, up from 6 percent last year. This may be due to higher purchase price of EVs than the traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.



The proportion of potential buyers who said they do not intend to buy one has increased from 41 percent in the previous year to 48 percent in 2024.



Seven percent of Americans, up from 4 percent a year ago, report that they own an electric vehicle. That increase is matched by an equal decline in the percentage saying they are seriously considering buying one, from 12 percent to 9 percent.



Even as some people have moved ahead with their intent to buy an EV in the past year, fewer Americans say they might consider buying an EV in the future. That category has reduced from 43 percent in 2023 to 35 percent this year, shows the survey, conducted during March 1-20.



These findings conform to the recent decisions by some automakers to reduce their electric-vehicle investments after EV market growth has fallen short of expectations. Weak consumer demand for the vehicles has also compelled the Biden administration to issue a less-aggressive schedule of emission-reduction targets for auto companies.



The U.S. government had hoped that by 2030, 60 percent of new vehicles produced in the country would consist of EVs. But that is unlikely unless consumer preferences change rapidly in the coming years, Gallup says.



A steady 16 percent of Americans over the past two years have indicated that they are EV consumers, either owning one or seriously considering buying one.



