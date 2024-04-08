

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three Black Brant IX sounding rockets are scheduled to launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility launch range in Virginia During Solar Eclipse Monday. The launch window opens at 2:40 p.m. EDT.



The Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP) sounding rockets will be launching approximately 45 minutes before, during, and after the peak local eclipse. The APEP mission will study how Earth's upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet.



Targeted launch times for the three rockets are 2:40 p.m., 3:20 p.m., and 4:05 p.m. but may be subject to change, NASA said.



The launches will be livestreamed on Wallops' YouTube beginning at 2:30 p.m.



Weather permitting, the launches may be visible in the mid-Atlantic region, according to the U.S. space agency. It advised people to remember to always wear solar safety or 'eclipse' glasses when looking at the Sun to protect their eyes.



For the Wallops area, the eclipse will begin around 2:06 p.m. The Moon will block 81.4 percent of the Sun's light at peak local eclipse at 3:23 p.m. and conclude at 4:34 p.m.



