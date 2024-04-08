Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Call Center Studio, Inc. ("CCS"), a global provider of cloud-native customer experience and contact center solutions operating in 57 countries, announces the release of its updated AI-powered CCaaS suite leveraging best in class Large and Small Language Models (LLMs and SLMs) and other cutting edge AI tools to apply the right solution to drive the right outcomes for each of its customers and the customers of their customers. This release introduces the new product/platform brand "CX Navigator" that represents the latest release of CCS's AI powered platform, incorporating not only the latest and best of breed AI tools but including improvements and new capabilities across all dimensions of the platform.





Cenk Soyak, CEO of CCS, stated: "We are thrilled to announce CX Navigator, and continue our vision of innovation with a purpose that helps our customers not only drive but revolutionize customer experience. Our open architecture makes it seamless for us to introduce and evolve AI capabilities and deliver the short and long-term associated benefits to our customers. With our fully cloud native, highly efficient, serverless, and infinitely scalable architecture, CCS is ideally positioned to be a disruptor in the industry and ensure that our customers create world-class experiences in a very cost-efficient manner."

- CX Navigator comprises several modules leveraging the latest LLM and related AI tools: Voicebot and Chatbot creation, modification and continuous enhancement.

- Enhanced AI-based agent assist boosts productivity.

- Semantic reporting that allows managers and supervisors to understand what is happening in plain terms without having to pore over spreadsheets and BI tools.

These capabilities are available today in English and more languages will be released progressively in 2024.





The CCS platform is also evolving fast and new capabilities include, among others: expansion of public APIs that allow customers to further customize their deployment with no-code tools,

• AI Avatar: can be used as a digital entity in the call center industry to manage interactions, answer questions, and resolve issues in customer service as a human-like character.

• AI Quality Control: Leverages artificial intelligence technology to automatically analyze customer conversations in call centers, aiming to monitor and improve quality standards.

• Generative AI Template messaging: our chat product has been enhanced with AI that learns from your customer representatives' conversations! This feature, designed to provide quick responses, effective communication, and improve customer satisfaction, takes the chat experience to the next level.

CCS is featured in the 2023-2024 Contact Center as a Service Product and Market Report of the DMG Consulting as "the new participant" amongst 7 other vendors.

Recently, CCS onboarded a customer with more than 2,500 seats in under two weeks; this achievement underscores the power of the platform and its commitment to deliver excellence and efficiency in every aspect of its operation.

Contact:

CEO / Cenk Soyak

cenk.soyak@callcenterstudio.com

+1 (512) 782 43 21

About CCS

Call Center Studio is a fast growing, global founders-led company serving customers in 57 countries. Leveraging unparalleled expertise in the contact center industry, we offer innovative, flexible, and scalable cloud-based solutions designed to revolutionize customer engagement and support services. Our mission is to empower organizations to exceed customer expectations, streamline operations, and foster growth through exceptional and cost-efficient call center experiences. Learn more about how we're transforming call center operations at www.callcenterstudio.com.

