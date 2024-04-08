MPress Records: Rachael Sage Releases Reflective Single, 'The Place of Fun '

Track Out Ahead of Acoustic Album, Another Side

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / The convivial "The Place Of Fun (Reimagined)" is an acoustic, completely reimagined version of this favorite from Rachael Sage's album, The Other Side (out via MPress Records). With the upfront mandolin laying the bedrock of the song, "The Place Of Fun" features guest vocals and mandolin by breakthrough, award-winning Americana duo Annalyse & Ryan. Sage's signature finger-picking and acoustic guitars also set the foundation, which bursts with percussion provided by Austin-based Katie Marie (Sophie B. Hawkins), along with Sage's own acoustic guitar and percussive grooves. The song explores self-examination and a yearning for connection with loved ones, as one can expect from Sage's introspective songwriting. "The Place Of Fun (Reimagined)" premiered in Vents Magazine.









Rachael discusses "The Place Of Fun," revealing: "This song is one of those musically upbeat tunes that sounds like it's a cheerful, groovy track - but when you really listen to the lyrics, it's chronicling the ups and downs of relationship miscommunication and overthinking. Gradually the words unravel into the resolve to make positive, lasting changes in one's life. I do truly think there's wisdom in creating a space where the noise of everything you're used to, whether it be advice from family, social media or a loved one's expectations, is turned down so low that you can actually hear your own essence. As a chronic people pleaser, it's always fun to try to write lyrics that encourage others to do the exact things I find so difficult, including meditating, reflecting, and choosing balance over chaos."

Another Side (due May 17th) is a reimagined companion acoustic album to Sage's critically acclaimed record, The Other Side. The entirely acoustic instrumentation brings Sage's intimate vocals to the front and center, resulting in lush versions of her most carefully crafted, exquisitely realized work yet. Here, the alt-folk singer-songwriter has stripped back to the inner roots of The Other Side. With memorable Americana-infused hooks and folk-fueled poeticism, Sage's timeless writing reminds us what's most important is always worth waiting for, via songs steeped in just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism.

