08.04.2024 | 17:42
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Change of Auditor

In its 2023 Half Year Report, Invesco Asia Trust (the "Company") advised that it would be conducting an audit tender process in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2025.

Following the conclusion of a competitive tender process overseen by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the financial year ending 30 April 2025. EYs appointment will be recommended to shareholders for approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Further details of the audit tender process and evaluation criteria will be included in our 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

8 April 2024


