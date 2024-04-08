GoodGist Inc Secures $1 Million Funding in Fight Against Corporate Skills Crisis

The Funding Will Enable the Launch of an Advanced AI Curator for Corporate Upskilling and Knowledge Empowerment

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / GoodGist Inc., a pioneering innovator in corporate skills development and knowledge management automation, announces the successful acquisition of $1 million in funding from several high-profile investors.

GoodGist Inc. Secures $1 Million Funding

The allocation of this funding comes from the investors FortyTwo.VC, Cedar Ridge Ventures, DX Partners, and prominent angel investors from leading tech companies such as Microsoft and Amazon. It will enable GoodGist Inc. to launch its multilingual platform in the global markets, expand its team to bolster research and development efforts, and effectively enhance product offerings to mitigate skill gaps and information overload.

According to the World Economic Forum, an estimated one billion individuals globally will require upskilling or reskilling by 2030, with failure to meet this demand potentially resulting in an $8.5 trillion hit to the global economy. GoodGist Inc. plans to address these key issues by deploying an advanced AI Curator, leveraging its patent-pending technology designed to personalize learning and research journeys for individuals on-demand to expedite workforce upskilling and reskilling.

"We are fortunate to have the backing of investors who fully support our vision and mission. Together, we aim to address and avert what could soon escalate into a crisis for the corporate world if not properly addressed," stated Ruban Phukan, co-founder and CEO of GoodGist Inc. All of the founders are serial entrepreneurs with several successful exits of technology startups. Their product vision is born from firsthand experience navigating upskilling and knowledge management hurdles in startups and large corporations.

Asutosh Upadhyay, co-founder of FortyTwo.VC, mentioned, "The current L&D systems are designed to address the common denominator and cannot deliver the desired ROI as these models struggle to balance scalability with personalization. Our investment reflects our confidence in the transformative power of AI to reshape enterprise learning, and we could not have envisioned a more capable team to lead this endeavor."

Kirti Reddy, founder and Managing Partner of Cedar Ridge Ventures, concurs. "The possibilities here are immense - across the whole value chain of L&D and in many different sectors and markets. We are excited to partner with Ruban and the team to execute against this bold vision."

About GoodGist Inc.

GoodGist Inc. is a trailblazer in corporate skill development, harnessing Generative AI to revolutionize professional upskilling, reskilling, and knowledge management. The team comprises industry veterans in AI, Enterprise, and Consumer technologies, LMS, and LXP platforms with experience from companies like IBM, Yahoo, Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba Software, EdCast, PayTM, Progress Software, Huawei, Toshiba, Netscout, and others.

About the Investors

FortyTwo.VC is an early-stage VC focused on Enterprise Tech & SaaS Businesses for Global Markets, while Cedar Ridge Ventures is a family office based in New Jersey. DX Partners is a venture studio based out of McLean, Virginia.

Contact Information

Verushka Buonaffina

VP and PR

verushka@publicize.co

3058747387

SOURCE: GoodGist

View the original press release on newswire.com.