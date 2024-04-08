dmg events: President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda to Give Special Address at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / The Canadian Hydrogen Convention, hosted by dmg events, will engage with energy executives, government officials and Indigenous leaders to build Canada's low-carbon energy future. This must-attend exhibition and conference, hosted by dmg events, on April 23-25 in Edmonton, Canada, provides the opportunity for the entire Canadian supply chain to discuss innovations and solutions for low-carbon hydrogen production, storage, utilization and hydrogen's future as a key fuel.





President Duda





The President of the Republic of Poland will be in attendance for bilateral meetings to discuss partnerships and investment in hydrogen. Through the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Ottawa, over 70 hydrogen sector representatives from Poland are set to join 8,000+ attendees and 2,500+ delegates, at the Edmonton Convention Centre, to explore business opportunities and Canada's competitive role in the development of hydrogen products and solutions.

Joining over 70 strategic speakers, with representation from around the globe, the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda's special address will take place on April 23 at approximately 9:45 am (MT). Visit hydrogenexpo.com to register.

Key Conference Themes:

• Investing in Canadian Hydrogen

• Creating a Demand Economy

• International and Export Opportunities

• Building Large Scale Infrastructure

• Aviation and Transportation

• Zero Emissions Production Strategies

2024 Featured Strategic Conference Speakers:

• Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland

• Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Air Products

• Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, Government of Alberta

• Nancy Southern, Chair & CEO, ATCO

• Nicolai Pogadl, Head of the German Secretariat of the Energy Partnership with Canada, Canadian German Chamber of Industry and Commerce Inc.

• Kento Tokumaru, Director - Group 4 of Project Department, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN)

• Grzegorz Galczynski, Strategic Industries Manager, Polish Investment and Trade Agency

• Pavel-Casian Ni?ulescu, Secretary of State, Minister of Energy Romania

• Greg Heath, Chief Commercial Officer, World Energy GH2

• Raveel Afzaal, President & CEO, Director, Next Hydrogen

• Ryan Lavery, Director, Energy Origination and Development, TC Energy

• Ivette Vera-Perez, President & CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

• Andrew Gillis, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Hydrogen

• Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor and Chair of the Edmonton Region Hydrogen Hub, Sturgeon County

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre , 9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB, T5J 1N9

Who: Strategic Conference speakers include: 70+ local and international expert speakers featuring President of the Republic of Poland, Air Products President and CEO, Premier of Alberta, and many more.

When: April 23 & 24, 2024, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.





