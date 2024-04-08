Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
08.04.2024 | 18:02
EverSpark Interactive Unveils a Revitalized Brand and Website, Showcasing Commitment to Inclusivity and Growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / EverSpark Interactive, a leading digital marketing agency focused on law firms, has launched a redesigned website featuring a new color scheme and enhanced content reflecting its growth and commitment to inclusive digital marketing. The update underscores EverSpark's reputation for innovative SEO and SEM strategies in the legal sector, marking a key point in its branding evolution.

EverSpark Interactive color palette

EverSpark Interactive color palette
EverSpark Interactive's new color palette embodies its spirit of inclusivity and innovation



Reimagined Color Palette

EverSpark Interactive's refreshed color palette represents the brand's evolution and values. Alongside the established colors of #3BABE1, FFFFFF, and #1D3D4E, the introduction of #71333C brings a fresh perspective that embodies the spirit of inclusivity and innovation. Chosen by COO Jordanna Kalkhof, this color represents a shift towards more inclusive brand identity, reflecting the significant contributions of women to EverSpark 2.0 since 2020. "The integration of this warm and welcoming color not only adds depth to our visual identity but also honors women's pivotal role in our company's evolution," says Kalkhof.

Designing the New Website: A Process Centered on User Experience

EverSpark Interactive has redesigned its website, focusing on user experience and functionality. Guided by extensive research, the redesign aims to meet the specific needs of law firm clients and end-users, offering in-depth guides on PPC, SEO, and LSA for lawyers. CEO Moe Shahzad and UX/UI Lead Tasmeena Maryam emphasize the goal of empowering law firms with effective online marketing strategies and creating meaningful connections for growth. "With user experience as our compass throughout the process, our focus was on creating a website that appeals not only aesthetically but also seamlessly guides and informs our audience," says Maryam.

Celebrating 17 years of digital marketing leadership, EverSpark invites visitors to explore the revamped site and its comprehensive services for legal marketing success. Visit EverSpark Interactive for more information.

About EverSpark Interactive

EverSpark Interactive, an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency, specializes in SEO, PPC, and custom strategies for law firms. Known for delivering measurable results and exceptional service for over 17 years, the agency stands out for its commitment to law firm marketing success. For further details, EverSpark can be contacted via email at info@eversparkinteractive.com or (877) 323-4661.

Contact Information

Kat Smirnov
Director of Sales and Marketing
kat@eversparkinteractive.com
(770) 313-7544

SOURCE: EverSpark Interactive

View the original press release on newswire.com.

