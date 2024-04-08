WEI Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List for 13th Consecutive Year

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has honored WEI on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. As a three-time CRN Triple Crown Award winner, the IT solutions provider has earned recognition on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list for 13 consecutive years. WEI has continued to assert itself by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and much more.

For 35 years, WEI has enabled customers to achieve tangible business outcomes through custom IT solutions and unique customer care capabilities. WEI's best-of-breed engineers offer hands-on training and knowledge transfer processes that are specific to a customer's IT environment and the personnel managing it. With over 80 engineers on staff, WEI's experts apply the latest industry developments and best practices for solutions regarding cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and much more.

Clients rely on WEI for a custom-tailored corporate strategy where new technologies and their current IT environment are molded into a holistic company-wide model designed to increase utilization and efficiencies. Minority owned, WEI's deep technical bench is comprised of the highest pedigree in the technology solutions field to ensure a competitive ROI for the customer is realized.

"We are incredibly honored to earn this award once again," said WEI president and owner, Belisario Rosas. "We are always working to provide the highest level of service to our partners and clients. We are invested in their overall success. This award further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to clients."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

