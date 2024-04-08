TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") announced today that it has completed the mergers of eight mutual funds and exchange-traded funds into other mandates. CI GAM also announced the exchange ratios and the final reinvested distributions related to these mergers.

Additionally, CI GAM confirmed it has implemented changes to CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF and CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF, including changes to their investment objectives, names, and underlying indexes and reductions in their management fees to 0.07%.

The changes, which were implemented after the close of business on April 5, 2024, were first announced in December 2023 and approved by securityholders in March 2024. They are part of CI GAM's strategy of modernizing its asset management business by streamlining and enhancing its product lineup.

Completed mergers

The completed mergers are listed below. CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund, CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund and CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (as defined below) are dual-class mandates, available in both Mutual Fund and ETF Series.

Mutual fund mergers

Terminating Fund Tickers (ETF Series) Continuing Fund Tickers (ETF Series) CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund CCOR, CCOR.B, CCOR.U CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund CDLB, CDLB.B, CDLB.U CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund CINC, CINC.B, CINC.U CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund CDLB, CDLB.B, CDLB.U

ETF mergers

Terminating ETF Tickers Continuing ETF Tickers CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM, YXM.B CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF CMOM, CMOM.B CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM, XXM.B CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index ETF CVLU, CVLU.B CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF CMOM CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR

Securityholders of each Terminating Fund have received the equivalent dollar value of units in the corresponding Mutual Fund Series of the Continuing Fund as at April 5, 2024.

Securityholders of each Terminating ETF or ETF Series of each Terminating Fund have received units of the corresponding Continuing ETF or ETF Series of the Continuing Fund based on the stated exchange ratio (the "Exchange Ratio"), as set out in the table below, for each security of the Terminating ETF or ETF Series of the Terminating Funds held as at April 5, 2024.

No fractional units of the Continuing ETF or ETF Series of the Continuing Fund, or cash in lieu thereof, were issued or paid pursuant to the mergers, except for Mutual Fund units of the Continuing Fund, where fractional units, or cash in lieu thereof, if applicable, were issued or paid pursuant to the mergers. The total number of units of the Continuing ETF or ETF Series of the Continuing Fund issued to each Terminating ETF or ETF Series of each Terminating Fund is also set out in the table below.

The Terminating Funds and ETFs have now been terminated and securities of the Terminating ETFs and ETF Series of Terminating Funds were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on April 5, 2024.

The mergers of CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund, CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund and CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF were effected on a taxable basis, while the other mergers were effected on a tax-deferred basis. The costs and expenses associated with the mergers are being borne by CI GAM, not the Terminating Funds and ETFs.

Exchange ratios

Mutual Fund mergers

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Exchange Ratio Total Number of Continuing ETF Series Units of Continuing Fund Issued in Respect of the Merger CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF C$ Hedged Series Units) (CCOR) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF C$ Hedged Series Units) (CDLB) 1.026882:1 20,537 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF C$ Unhedged Series Units) (CCOR.B) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF C$ Unhedged Series Units) (CDLB.B) 1.029445:1 20,588 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF US$ Series Units) (CCOR.U) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF US$ Series Units) (CDLB.U) 1.029217:1 30,876 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF C$ Hedged Series Units) (CINC) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF C$ Hedged Series Units) (CDLB) 1.068882:1 74,821 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF C$ Unhedged Series Units) (CINC.B) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF C$ Unhedged Series Units) (CDLB.B) 1.066890:1 42,675 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF US$ Series Units) (CINC.U) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF US$ Series Units) (CDLB.U) 1.071674:1 32,150

ETF mergers

Terminating ETF Continuing ETF Exchange Ratio Total Number of Continuing ETF Units of Continuing Fund Issued in Respect of the Merger CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) (YXM) CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) (CMOM) 1.128165:1 437,520 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) (YXM.B) CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) (CMOM.B) 1.625118:1 449,998 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) (XXM) CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) (CVLU) 0.677270:1 309,084 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) (XXM.B) CI U.S. Enhanced Value Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) (CVLU.B) 0.987791:1 433,649 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF (ETF Shares) (FQC) CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Non-Hedged Units) (DGRC) 0.913444:1 338,472 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) (SID) CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) (CMOM) 1.558941:1 623,576 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF (Variably Hedged Units) (DQI) CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Hedged Units) (IQD) 0.911998:1 547,198 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF (Variably Hedged Units) (DQD) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Hedged Units) (DGR) 1.026609:1 1,231,930

Related distributions

The mergers resulted in the ETF series of certain mutual funds and ETFs paying distributions, as detailed below. The ETF and ETF Series distributions were not paid in cash but have been reinvested and the resulting securities immediately consolidated so that the number of securities held by each investor has not changed. The distributions were reinvested on April 5, 2024 to securityholders of record on April 4, 2024. If a series is not listed here, it did not pay a distribution as a result of the mergers.

Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution Amount (to be reinvested and consolidated) CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund CCOR 0.04671 CCOR.B 0.04631 CCOR.U 0.04709 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund CINC 0.07309 CINC.B 0.07062 CINC.U 0.07323 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM 5.68990 YXM.B 8.17188 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM 0.07690 XXM.B 0.07794 CI U.S. Enhanced Momentum Index ETF CMOM 0.08476 CMOM.B 0.19302 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID 0.07352 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD 0.06738 IQD.B 0.02567 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI 0.20439 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR 0.06683 DGR.B 0.06844 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD 0.09859

Other ETF changes

CI GAM has revised the investment objectives of CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF and CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF, resulting in changes to the ETFs' underlying indexes and names, as described below. Their tickers have not changed. CI GAM has also reduced the management fees of the two ETFs by more than half, to 0.07% from 0.18%. The new management fee is among the lowest in the Canadian market for Canadian bond ETFs.

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX: CAGG) has been renamed CI Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and the new underlying index is the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index.



The new investment objective seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible, the price and yield performance of a Canadian investment grade bond index, before fees and expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to track the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index or any successor thereto.





The new investment objective seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible, the price and yield performance of a Canadian investment grade bond index, before fees and expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to track the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index or any successor thereto. CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX: CAGS) has been renamed CI Canadian Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF and the new underlying index is the FTSE Canada Short Term Overall Bond Index.



The new investment objective seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible, the price and yield performance of a Canadian short-term investment grade bond index, before fees and expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to track the FTSE Canada Short Term Overall Bond Index or any successor thereto.

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $465.9 billion in assets as at February 29, 2024.

