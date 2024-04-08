Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN Celebrates Grand Opening and 5th Anniversary with Community and Business Leaders

Jackson, TN's Premier Staffing Agency Marks Half a Decade of Excellence and Unveils New Location

JACKSON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN, a leader in commercial staffing, announces their five-year anniversary and Grand Opening of their new location. This milestone event highlights five years of exceptional service, under the leadership of Lisa Meyers, owner of NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN, a staffing veteran with over 13 years of experience and numerous accolades.





NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN Celebrating 5 years





NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN invites the community to join their April 12, 2024, Grand Opening and Five-Year Anniversary celebration at their location at 1926 A Emporium Drive, Jackson, TN 38305. The event will showcase their new office and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local Chamber of Commerce. This event serves as a testament to NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN's integral role in the local business ecosystem and its commitment to contributing to the economic growth in Jackson, TN and the surrounding area.

"We are incredibly grateful and excited to celebrate our fifth year in business," said Lisa Meyers, owner of NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN. "Looking toward the future, we see endless possibilities and opportunities for growth. None of this would have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our amazing staff, as well as the support from everyone who has helped us along the way. We truly appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you for being a part of this dream."

NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN has become a leader in the NEXTAFF franchise. In 2022, Meyers led her team to earn Scorecard Winner for Total Hours, Scorecard Winner for the Commercial Vertical, and NEXTAFF 100/100. Further testament to Meyers' leadership, one of NEXTAFF of Jackson, TN's team members was honored as 2022 NEXTAFF Employee of the Year. The momentum continued into 2023, claiming the Scorecard Winner title for the Commercial Vertical again, ascending to the Overall Scorecard Winner, and also Franchise Business Review Franchise Rockstar, underscoring Meyers' leadership and impact not only within NEXTAFF but in the staffing industry in general.

When asked what advice she has for other entrepreneurs, Meyers said, "Do not let fear stop you from making your dreams come true. If you have determination, grit, perseverance, and the backbone to be told 'no' numerous times, you can make anything happen! Have faith in yourself and you will prevail."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

