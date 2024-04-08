Anzeige
08.04.2024
Tetra Pak: The Road to Recycling: Carton Council Origin Story - Part 2: The Evolution

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Tetra Pak

The Carton Council's podcast series continues with its fourth episode, "The Road to Recycling: Carton Council Origin Story - Part 2: The Evolution." Continuing where episode three left off, Larine Urbina, Carton Council vice president of communications, is joined by Lynn Dyer, Carla Fanonti and Jason Pelz of the Carton Council. They unravel the strategy behind the growth, discuss progress made, challenges encountered and future prospects in the world of carton recycling.

Of interest to anyone in the packaging or recycling industry, this video episode explores the collaborative approach behind growing carton recycling across the U.S. Listeners will explore insights from Carton Council leaders on the carton recycling evolution and discover how innovation and dedication have reshaped the landscape.

Stay tuned for future episodes of "The Road to Recycling" at?RecycleCartons.com.

Have an idea for a future episode or a case study to share? Reach out to?Carton.Recycling@Hillandknowlton.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on accesswire.com

